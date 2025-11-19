Hickory – Join us for the 6th Annual Downtown Hickory Cookie Crawl on Saturday, December 6, 2025 from 2 to 4pm in Downtown Hickory, NC.

Tickets go on sale Monday November 17 (two weeks before the event) and are $15 per person. The event is limited to 50 participants — this event sells out quickly every year! Purchase tickets at https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/hickory-downtown-development-association/6th-annual-hdda-cookie-crawl

Get ready to stroll, sample, and savor your way through Downtown Hickory during the 6th Annual HDDA Cookie Crawl!

Join us for a sweet afternoon of holiday fun as participating downtown businesses hand out delicious cookies and festive treats.

Your ticket includes:

A Cookie Crawl tote bag

A map of participating locations

One sweet treat at each stop

Once you’ve purchased your ticket, bring your receipt to the HDDA booth on Union Square, December 6, from 2 to 3 pm, to receive your Cookie Crawl Passport & Map.

Come experience the joy of local shopping, holiday spirit, and — of course — cookies!

Presented by Hickory Downtown Development Association “Savor the Season — One Cookie at a Time!”

Sponsors are My Chapter House Bookshop, Chapter Coffee Co., BellaAge Hickory, Juliet Good State Farm, Allegra Marketing – Print – Mail, and FOCUS Newspaper.

For more information about Hickory Downtown Development Association, please visit our website at https://downtownhickory.com/