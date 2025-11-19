Hickory – Celebrate a wonderful season of holiday events in Hickory! Festivities kick off on Friday, Nov. 21, with the City of Hickory’s Lowes Foods Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting and continue through December.

A special Holidaypalooza event will be presented by the City of Hickory, the Hickory Downtown Development Association (HDDA), and the Hickory Farmers Market on Saturday, Nov. 22, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Union Square in downtown Hickory.

The merry event will offer visits with Santa Claus and the Thanksgiving Turkey from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Santa will then host a holiday story time at 1 p.m. with help from his friends at Hickory Public Library.

Throughout the Holidaypalooza event downtown, kids will be able to write letters to Santa at the HDDA table and participate in fun, holiday activities provided by Hickory Public Library staff.

Additionally, this year for the first time, the Hickory Farmers Market will host a holiday market from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in conjunction with this event.

Enjoy the downtown businesses and the holiday market for all your holiday treats and shopping.

For a listing of additional holiday events happening around Hickory, please visit www.hickorync.gov/holidaypalooza.