Taylorsville, NC – The Alexander County Christmas Parade Committee has selected Mrs. Brenda Price as the 2024 Grand Marshal. Area residents are encouraged to attend the 77th annual parade on Saturday, December 7 at 3:00 p.m. to show their support for Price and enjoy the popular event.

In 2023, the Alexander County Board of Commissioners presented a “Key to the County” to Price for being a licensed foster parent to more than 200 children since 1982.

One Grand Marshal nomination letter reads, “Brenda has given selflessly over many years to give our children in unfortunate circumstances a second chance at stability and love. Never has she hesitated to open her doors and her heart to take a frightened child or children into her home. She continues today, working to assure these children have the opportunity to be close to home and be successful citizens in our county.”

Another nomination letter reads, “She and her late husband, Sonny, began fostering more than 40 years ago as she began a lifetime of giving children love and hope for a positive future. She has been a major stabilizing factor in their lives. She deserves this appreciation and recognition for this lifetime of giving.”

In addition to her many years as a foster parent, Price served as Attendance Counselor and School Social Worker for Alexander County Schools. She was also instrumental in starting the Alexander County Foster Parent Association.

For complete details about the 77th Annual Alexander County Christmas Parade, visit https://alexandercountync.gov/parade.