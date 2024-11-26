Newton, NC – Are you, a friend, or a loved one turning 65? It is very important for everyone becoming eligible for Medicare to get accurate, unbiased information about coverage options as they approach age 65. Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) Counselors trained by the NC Department of Insurance will lead the information session to answer your questions.

The seminar will take place on Monday, December 9, at 2pm at the Newton Library located at 115 W C ST, Newton.

Please contact the Catawba Council on Aging to register at 828-328-2269.