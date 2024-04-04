Hickory – ACAP Hickory/Foothills will offer its free annual conference on Friday, April 12, 2024. Registration opens at 8:00 a.m. and the conference runs from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 noon. The program is in person at Catawba Valley Community College, West Wing Commons, main Hickory campus. It is offered in partnership with the Catawba Valley Community College Human Services Technology Program and the Catawba County Library System. Enjoy coffee and pastries in the morning and a light lunch.

The theme for this year’s conference is “The Mindful Heart of Caregiving: Making Room for Balance, Peace and Gratitude.” Two engaging speakers will share their experiences, compassion, and professional advice on providing a “positive spin” to the stress of being a caregiver. You will hear from Timothy L. Auman, PhD, from Wake Forest University, and Founder of the MindfulWake Initiative. You will also hear from George Place, PhD, of Flow Dojo Training, which helps individuals enhance self-care to allow them to give more to their family, community, or profession.

ACAP Hickory/Foothills is a chapter of ACAPcommunity.org, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. The chapter regularly provides a variety of free educational programs for caregivers on the second Thursday of each month at the Catawba County Library Main Branch, beginning at 5:30 pm. While the focus of ACAP programs is on adult-children of aging parents, all are welcome.

For more information, or to register for this and other upcoming programs, visit www.acapcommunity.org/acap-hickory, or contact Vince Bartlome, chapter coordinator, at [email protected].