Catawba County, NC – Our 6th annual March Madness Challenge is back, and it’s bigger and better than ever! The excitement kicked off on March 1st! Join in on some friendly competition. Who’s got the most spirited fans with the biggest hearts? It’s time to find out!

Each year’s March Madness Challenge isn’t just about basketball – it is about making a difference. Join us as we embark on our 6th year of spirited competition, to help those facing food or financial instability. Businesses, churches, schools, and individuals are invited to compete by collecting food or funds under the banner of their favorite NCAA basketball team. To donate and raise your team’s banner go to ashureministry.org/mmc and set up a collection area in your office, church, or wherever you can!

Last year alone, we rallied together to collect over 7,500 pounds of food and raised over $17,000 – talk about making a real difference in Catawba County!

Whether you are a business, a church, or just a super fan, it is not too late to join us in this exciting challenge. Let’s team up to keep serving those who need it most in Catawba County. Together, we can make this year’s March Madness Challenge the most successful one yet! The challenge ends April 10th when the final buzzer sounds!

ABOUT ASHURE MINISTRY

Ashure Ministry, previously known as Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry, Inc. (ECCCM) provides crisis assistance to people in Catawba County. The organization was established on October 12, 1969, through the vision of Rev. Banks Shepherd. Since then, Ashure Ministry has provided emergency assistance for mortgage and rent payments, utility bills, clothing, and food assistance. In 2023, Ashure gave out over $1.4 million in crisis assistance funds to area residents and distributed over 2.5 million pounds of food and home supplies to families experiencing food insecurity. To learn more or give, visit ashureministry.org.