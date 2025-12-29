Lenoir, NC — Advance care planning is a process to help your loved ones know how to speak for you if you are ever unable to make your own medical decisions. It is planning for the unexpected.

AMOREM, formerly Burke Hospice and Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, partners with Thrive, formerly the Caldwell Senior Center, to offer an advance care planning workshop at no cost to the community on the second Thursday of each month. The next workshop will be held January 8 at 1:30 p.m. at the Thrive in Lenoir.

Advance Directives: Living wills and healthcare powers of attorney are gifts to your family. Deciding, discussing and documenting your healthcare wishes helps ensure your healthcare wishes are known and honored. It also gives you peace of mind that you have made appropriate preparations. Notaries and witnesses will be available to help anyone who wishes to complete their documents at the workshop.

Space is limited and registration is required. For more information, or to register, call 828.758.2883.