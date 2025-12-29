Hickory – Beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, Hickory Public Library is proud to host a monthly poetry salon with Poet Laureate Scott Owens.

The Hickory Poetry Salon will meet on the third Tuesday of every month from 6-8 p.m. at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

Adults with an interest in poetry can participate for free, with no registration required. Meetings will focus on all things poetic, from sharing personal poetry and discussing classic works, to writing prompts, critiques, and more.

All meetings of the Hickory Poetry Salon will be facilitated by the City of Hickory’s first Poet Laureate, Scott Owens.

Owens, a professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University, is the award-winning poet of more than 20 published collections.

For more information, contact Library Director Sarah Greene at sgreene@hickorync.gov.