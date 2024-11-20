Hickory – The ALFA Board of Directors is pleased to announce the honoree for the 2024 Mitchell Gold and Bob Williams Legacy Award is Leo Morton-Jones. Every year ALFA pays tribute to individuals from various fields whose vision and dedication has strengthened ALFA’s mission. The Legacy Award will be presented at ALFA’s Red Ribbon Gala on December 8 at Cafe Rule in Hickory.

Leo Morton-Jones is the Pastor of Unifour Church, one of the first open and affirming churches in our community. A longtime supporter of ALFA, Leo has been the superstar DJ and tech person for Not Your Mama’s Bingo for many years. Leo brings his compassion for community and service with a flair to every event he is a part of.

A man of many talents, Leo is also known as Connie Conover, and has held the titles: Miss Catawba Valley Pride and Ms. Charlotte Pride. Leo led Catawba Valley Pride from 2022 – 2024 , and donates his time and talents for many fundraisers throughout the year. Leo works tirelessly to create LGBTQ+ safe spaces for the community to worship, attend drag shows, and be seen.

Leo has a beautiful family: Alex, his husband, and a son, Giovany.

ALFA’s Red Ribbon Gala will be held on December 8th at 6:00pm at Cafe Rule in Hickory. The evening will feature pre-dinner cash bar cocktails, holiday music and a four course meal. Minimum donation is $100 per person.

Tickets are on sale now @ www.alfainfo.org

Contact us for more information [email protected]

About ALFA

ALFA was organized in 1987 as a grassroots effort to provide support services to those affected by HIV in Burke County. With the leadership and dedication of staff, supporters and community partners, ALFA has grown into a multi-faceted organization that provides services and resources to 9 counties in Northwestern North Carolina, such as HIV and STI testing, sexual health education and resources, harm reduction, and services to people living with HIV, including case management, emergency financial assistance, food pantry and housing assistance. Learn more at alfainfo.org.