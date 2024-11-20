Hiddenite, NC – The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center welcomes the holiday season with a Victorian Open House at the historic Lucas Mansion (316 Hiddenite Church Rd, Hiddenite) on Thursday, December 5th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. The theme of this year’s Victorian Christmas is “It’s the Little Things,’’ inspired by December’s featured art exhibit of miniature houses from the Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center’s permanent collection.

Guests will be welcomed with live holiday music by the Todd Wright Trio and a delightful spread of heavy hors d’oeuvres to enjoy while exploring the art gallery. Guided tours of the ornately decorated Victorian house museum wing will give visitors an opportunity to experience this historic home as it might have been in Diamond Jim’s day. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be visiting the mansion between the hours of 6-8 p.m. and are excited to hear this year’s Christmas wishes! The cost of this event is $10 for non-members and is FREE for Friends of the Center! 2025 Renewals and New Member payments will be taken at the door.

To learn about becoming a member of the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center, call 828-632-6966, visit the website at hiddenitearts.org, or stop by the Lucas Mansion Monday-Friday from 10-4:30pm and Saturdays from 10-3!