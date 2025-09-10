Hickory – Redhawk Publications is pleased to announce a special literary gathering, An Evening with Western NC Mountain Writers, taking place on Saturday, October 4th, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at St. John’s Episcopal Parish House, 339 South Main Street, Marion, NC.

This event will showcase a talented lineup of Redhawk Publications authors, each sharing distinctive voices and stories rooted in the heritage and culture of Western North Carolina. Guests will enjoy an afternoon of readings, discussion, and live music celebrating the region’s literary and artistic spirit. The evening will also highlight the newly released poetry anthology Had I a Dove, with proceeds from book sales benefiting flood victims.

Featured Authors:

Dr. Cecil Willis (Canton, NC) will share selections from his memoir, Hillbilly Odyssey, which has drawn praise for its positive reflections on growing up in Appalachia and the life lessons shaped by mountain living.

Julia Nunnally Duncan (Marion, NC) will read from her poetry collection When Time Was Suspended. Duncan’s work is at once nostalgic, prophetic, and deeply rooted in the mountain landscape she calls home.

Les Brown (North Cove, NC) will present stories from Iron Bridge Sunday and Other Stories, a collection vividly portraying the people and places of his North Cove upbringing.

Hilda Downer (Sugar Grove, NC), High Country Poet Laureate and editor of Had I a Dove, will discuss this extraordinary anthology featuring contributions from more than 90 poets across North Carolina and beyond. The collection gives voice to the destruction caused by Hurricane Helene, with proceeds directly aiding flood relief.

Joyce Compton Brown (Troutman, NC), a renowned North Carolina poet and musician, will enrich the event with traditional mountain melodies on her banjo, providing a soulful soundtrack to the evening.

This gathering offers a unique opportunity to meet notable regional authors, hear their work, and experience the vibrant culture of Western North Carolina. Attendees will be able to engage in conversation with the writers, ask questions, and purchase signed copies of their books.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, October 4, 2024

Time: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Location: St. John’s Episcopal Parish House, 339 South Main Street, Marion, NC

Admission is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.