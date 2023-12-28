Announcing The Cast For Ride The Cyclone Coming In January To Hickory Community Theatre

Hickory – It’s “Glee” meets “Final Destination 3” when the Hickory Community Theatre presents the musical comedy, RIDE THE CYCLONE from the Canadian writing team, Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell. Six members of the St. Cassian High School chamber choir of Uranium City, Saskatchewan, have perished on a faulty roller coaster called The Cyclone. Arriving in Limbo, each tells a story about their life to win the reward from a mechanical fortune teller: the chance to return to life.

Playing the enigmatic fortune teller is Cory Bragg, a local actor who played Kyle last spring in the dark comedy, EXIT PURSUED BY A BEAR in the Firemen’s Kitchen. Some of his other credits include Victor Fleming in MOONLIGHT AND MAGNOLIAS at The Green Room, Trond in OSLO with Three Bone Theatre, and Jerry Goss in BUG at the Warehouse Performing Arts Center. Originally from Nanjemoy, Maryland, Bragg relocated to Hickory six years ago and works as a Housing Specialist for ALFA. He has a Bachelor’s degree in History from Bowie State University. When asked about playing Karnak, Bragg replied, “It’s kind of funny that for my last role at HCT I spent the majority of the play tied to a chair and this time I spend the entire show in a box.”

Performances of RIDE THE CYCLONE are Fridays and Saturdays, January 19 through February 10 at 7:30pm; Sundays, January 18 and February 4 at 2:30pm; and Thursday, February 9 at 7:30pm.

Tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets may be purchased online at hickorytheatre.org/box-office of by phone at 828-328-2283.

RIDE THE CYCLONE is rated R for adult language, themes and situations.

The Hickory Community Theatre’s 75th anniversary season is sponsored by A Cleaner World, Green Park Dentistry, Paramount Automotive and Sunbelt Xpress. RIDE THE CYCLONE is produced by Sandra and George Clay, III. The Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.