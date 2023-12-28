Jim Armstrong Subaru Share The Love Event, Now Thru Jan. 2

Hickory – Jim Armstrong Subaru generously selected Meals on Wheels of Catawba County as their Hometown Charity for the 2023 Subaru Share the Love Event. Now through January 2nd, when someone buys or leases a new Subaru, Subaru and Jim Armstrong are donating a minimum of $300 to charity. Last year, Jim Armstrong Subaru donated $14,606 through the Share the Love event. This amount provided home delivered meals, a warm smile and important safety check to 12 homebound seniors for an entire year.

The 2023 Share the Love Event is the 9th consecutive year that Jim Armstrong Subaru has selected Meals on Wheels of Catawba County as their Hometown Charity. Meals on Wheels is grateful for Jim Armstrong’s continued support in feeding Catawba County seniors. We look forward to another great Share the Love Event this year. If you or someone you know is looking for a new car, please consider a purchase or lease from Jim Armstrong Subaru during this event. Your purchase and choice of Meals on Wheels of Catawba County as your charity will help feed seniors right here in our community.