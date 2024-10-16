Wilkesboro, NC – Country singer-songwriter and independent recording artist John PayCheck joins chart topping country artist and western N.C. native Alex Key, who has organized the Appalachian Aid Music Festival to benefit Hurricane Helene victims. The event will take place at Carolina West Wireless Community Commons in downtown Wilkesboro, N.C. on October 19th, from 12pm – 9pm. Tickets will be $20 for GA and are available on Eventbrite.

Alex and his team organized the event with the sole purpose of raising as much money for relief efforts of the hurricane Helene disaster that has deeply affected Alex’s community. All proceeds will be distributed through Musicians Mission of Mercy, a 501(c)3 non-profit Christian relief organization centered in the heart of one of the disaster areas, Ashe County, N.C. They will collect and distribute the funds where needed across the affected region.

The complete lineup so far includes Alex Key, John PayCheck, Wayne Henderson,The Contenders, Taylon Hope, Matt Bizzell, Holy Water, BRB with more performers to be added. All performing artists are donating their time to perform and in turn allowing 100% of ticket sales to be donated to Musicians Mission of Mercy.

The event will also allow free entry to personnel with proper ID: Doctors, Nurses, Policemen, Firefighters, EMS, First Responders, Linemen, Corporate Tree Removers, Military, and children 12 and under with the understanding that a donation is also highly encouraged.