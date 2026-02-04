Lenoir, NC – The Reception for Jean McLaughlin and Tom Spleth at the Happy Valley Filling Station in Lenoir has been rescheduled for Wednesday, February 18 at 5pm, due to the weather. The exhibit will remain on display through Sunday, March 29, 2026.

Jean was Director of Penland School of Craft for twenty years and Director of Visual Arts with the NC Art Council for sixteen years prior to Penland.

Retired now after a career in nonprofit arts management, she has returned to her own art-making, and her work on exhibit includes watercolors, Prismacolor, woodcuts, lithographs and monotypes.

Tom works in a variety of media, and this show includes watercolors and ipad drawings on aluminum. Tom attended the Kansas City Art Institute and State University of New York, College of Ceramics at Alfred University for his masters’ degree. Upon graduation in 1971, he set up a studio practice which he continues to this day.

The Happy Valley Filling Station is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 to 9. www.happyvalleyfillingstation.com.

Photo: Jean McLaughlin working on a small print in the studio.