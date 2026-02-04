Hickory – Lent is just a few weeks away and there will be opportunities for learning, reflection, and spiritual growth throughout the season. As you think about new spiritual practices or disciplines you might embrace as part of your Lenten practice, consider the following options:

We will begin the season with our Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 17.

Our Ash Wednesday service will take place on Wednesday, February 18, at 6:00 p.m. The service will include the imposition of ashes and Holy Communion.

Our mid-week Lenten program will take place on the Tuesday evenings of March 3, 10, 17, and 24. These evenings will include:

A said service of Evening Prayer in the church at 5:30 p.m.

A simple supper at 6:00 p.m.

A study of the book of Romans from 6:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. St. Paul had more influence over the early course of Christianity than anyone other than Jesus himself – and Paul’s letter to the Romans was the most influential of his writings. In the subsequent 2,000 years this book of the Bible has continued to exert a powerful influence over Christian thought, spirituality, and theology, but has not always been well understood. What was St. Paul really trying to say and how might understanding his perspective on Christianity help us live our lives today?

