Newton, NC – Ashure Ministry’s 25th Annual Golf Tournament is just around the corner! Join us on Thursday, May 8th at the beautiful Rock Barn Golf Club and Spa to support local families in crisis.

Ashure Ministry invites businesses and community members to sponsor and/or play in this impactful event. Proceeds help provide emergency assistance for mortgage or rent payments, utility bills, clothing, and food assistance in Catawba County, as well as coaching to help individuals achieve self-sufficiency.

Why Sponsor?

Sponsors gain valuable exposure, connect with local leaders, and make a direct impact on the community. Benefits include event recognition, marketing visibility, and networking opportunities. For details, visit ashureministry.org/golf or contact Kristal Manning at [email protected] or (828) 465-1702.

Event Details:

Location: Rock Barn Golf Club and Spa

Registration: 10:00 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. (provided)

Shotgun Start: 1:00 p.m. Team registration is $600 (or $500 if registered and paid by April 8th) and includes:

Lunch

Green & cart fees

Range balls

Refreshments

2 mulligans per player

1 tee buster per player

1 putting ruler per player

Secure your team’s spot today at ashureministry.org/golf. For questions, contact (828) 465-1702 or email Kristal at [email protected]. By participating, you directly impact local families in need. Thank you for your support—we can’t wait to see you at Rock Barn Golf and Spa!

ABOUT ASHURE MINISTRY

Ashure Ministry has provided crisis assistance in Catawba County since 1969. In 2024 alone, the organization distributed over $1 million in crisis assistance funds and 3.2 million pounds of food and home supplies to families facing food insecurity. Learn more or donate at ashureministry.org.