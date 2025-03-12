Newton, NC – The 2025 Connections Clubhouse will be hosting our Annual Market On The Lawn Fundraiser to be held on Saturday, May 3rd, 2025 from 8:00 am – 2:00 pm on the grounds here at Connections Clubhouse. Our Clubhouse is located at 1679 Southwest Boulevard, Newton, NC 28658. Please come and join us for this unique opportunity to participate in shopping for local arts and crafts and we hope that you bring a friend. Enjoy good times and fellowship while browsing through goods from local vendors including our handmade unique pottery made here at Connections. Proceeds from the fundraiser will directly benefit Connections Clubhouse, a Catawba County program for adults living with symptoms of brain health/mental health. Clubhouse fundraising is increasingly critical for our program during a time of economic uncertainty and changes in mental health services.

Founded on July 1st, 1990, Connections Clubhouse will be celebrating its thirty-fifth anniversary this year. Our program is an accredited program through Clubhouse International best practice program which provides opportunities to Catawba County residents who experience mental illness to lead meaningful, connected and healthy lives. Our recovery support includes meaningful opportunities for building relationships, a meaningful place to come and return to, opportunities for meaningful daily activities including employment, as well as opportunities for leisure and wellness. Connections is a welcoming place where people are accepted and valued as individuals and not labeled by the stigmas associated with mental illness. Members gain the confidence and skills necessary to lead fulfilling lives of THEIR choice in the community. Over our thirty-five years, our Clubhouse has served over 581 Catawba County residents. We strive to improve health, increase opportunities and hope, and replace isolation with belonging for people most impacted by mental illness.

Our program is part of Catawba Valley Healthcare, which provides ongoing community supports for adults with mental illness. Connections Clubhouse is one of over 350 Clubhouses in 32 countries.

Mental illness can be very disabling and can shatter lives. BUT, with the help from our community, the Connections Clubhouse program actively provides support for members to rebuild and reclaim their lives.

Please help us spread the word about our event and bring a friend. We are also looking for local arts and crafts people as vendors. For more information ,please reach-out to Jason Bolton at (828)466-0030, email at [email protected], visit our website at www.connectionsclubhousecatawba.org and follow our Clubhouse on Facebook.