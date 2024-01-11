Newton, NC – Attorney Regina M. Taylor will keynote the Catawba County Branch NAACP’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration on Jan. 15 in downtown Newton. The program starts at 12 noon at the 1924 Courthouse on 30 N. College Ave. The event is open to the public and free of charge.

“We’ve got a great program lined up to pay tribute to Rev. Dr. King and his message of equality and freedom,” said Jerry L. McCombs, president Catawba County Branch NAACP. “I’m especially excited to hear keynote speaker Regina M. Taylor, who has a distinguished career practicing law and is committed to contributing to her community.”

Taylor is a graduate of North Carolina A&T State University where she received a B.S. degree in business administration. She earned her law degree from North Carolina Central University School of Law. After law school, she opened a private practice in Gastonia. Next, she joined the Catawba County Department of Social Services where she handled cases ranging from abuse and neglect of children, terminations of parental rights, adoptions, child support, and adult protective services.

In 2001, Taylor opened a practice in Gastonia. She has also worked as a contract attorney for the Alexander County Department of Social Services, Gaston County Department of Social Services, and the Lincoln County Department of Social Services.