Newton, NC – The Green Room Community Theatre will hold auditions for Driving Miss Daisy on November 1st and 2nd at 6:30 pm. Auditions will take place at the GROW building- 213 S College Avenue, Newton, NC 28658. Directed by Bill Morgan, this Pulitzer Prize winning play follows the evolving friendship between Daisy Werthan, a strong willed widow, and Hoke Colburn, her patient chauffeur.

Auditions will consist of readings from the script. You only need to attend one night of auditions. Availability is required for all performances scheduled for all Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, January 15th through 31st. Please bring a list of rehearsal conflicts to the audition. Attendance at all tech week rehearsals (the week before the show opens) is mandatory unless a rare exception is approved by the director in advance. Conflicts do not necessarily exclude you from a role.

The Green Room Community Theatre is committed to equity, diversity, and inclusion and encourages performers of all races, ethnicities, gender identities, sexualities, abilities, and ages to audition.

Mark your calendars and get ready to audition for this upcoming production! For more information, please call The Green Room Community Theatre at 828-464-6583 or visit thegreenroomtheatre.org/auditions

The Green Room Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of Arts Culture Catawba.

Image Credit: John David Brown III.