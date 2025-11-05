Hickory – After a lifetime of fighting for peace and justice for all, the Rev, Susan Smith, senior associate pastor of Exodus Missionary Outreach United Church of Christ, is now fighting for her life against metastatic breast cancer. She had surgery recently, is receiving treatment at Duke Breast Cancer Clinic in Durham, and is in great spirits for the journey ahead. Her friends and family are hosting a benefit concert for her at the church on November 8, 2025 from 3:00pm – 4:00pm to celebrate her life and raise funds for treatments that insurance does not cover as well as other expenses. The concert will feature the Exodus gospel choir, Friendship Missionary Baptist Church Men’s choir, and the Gospel Messengers. The concert will be followed by a time of fellowship and light refreshments where paintings by Rev. Smith and her son mural artist James Smith will be sold in a raffle. The event is free and all are welcome.

For more information, contact Exodus Minister of Music Tiffany Napier at 828-781-4457 or tiffany.gray-napier@betterfoothills.com