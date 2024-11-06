Hickory – Barnes & Noble Hickory invites customers to give the gift of reading to people in need during the company’s annual Holiday Book Drive, taking place November 1 through December 12. The Barnes & Noble Holiday Book Drive provides customers the opportunity to donate books to non-profit organizations. Last year the Holiday Book Drive benefited over 550 charitable organizations that provide services to people in need across the country.

This year, the Hickory Barnes & Noble, located at 2405 Hwy 70 SE, Hickory NC will be collecting books for Catawba County Partnership for Children.

A nonprofit agency focused on ensuring children in our community start school healthy and prepared for success. Early literacy is a big part of that! Books are placed in “Little Free Libraries” for families with young children to take and enjoy throughout the year.

To find out how to participate in the Holiday Book Drive, contact the Hickory, NC Barnes & Noble Business Community Development Manager / Store Manager Emily Frady at 828-304-4600.