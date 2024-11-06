Hickory – Hickory Community Theatre is thrilled to announce its latest production, the Broadway musical Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, featuring local actor Justin Thomas in the iconic role of Willy Wonka. With dazzling visuals, unforgettable songs, and a heartwarming story that’s fun for the whole family, this PG-rated show will transport audiences into Roald Dahl’s world of pure imagination.

Justin Thomas, a resident of Lenoir and an Administrative Support Specialist at Appalachian State University, brings Wonka to life with humor and a touch of mystery. He was last seen at the Hickory Community Theatre in the season opener, The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals, where he played a series of hilarious roles that kept audiences laughing throughout an alien invasion.

When asked about why he auditioned for the role of Wonka, Thomas remarked, “It seemed like it would be a lot of fun. Wonka is eccentric and discovering a lot about the world outside the factory.”

Known for his dedication to the community and enthusiasm on stage, Thomas shared that his favorite aspect of HCT is “how kind and accepting everyone is.” This sentiment reflects the welcoming spirit that is at the heart of Hickory Community Theatre.

The show promises a magical experience for audiences of all ages, complete with fantastic sets, lively choreography, and the timeless story of young Charlie Bucket’s adventure into Wonka’s whimsical chocolate factory.

Performances of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will run from Friday, November 29 through Saturday, December 14, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:30pm. There will be an additional performance on Thursday, December 12 at 7:30pm. This show is recommended for ages seven and up.

Tickets are available online at hickorytheatre.org or by phone at 828-328-2283. Prices are $18 for adults and $12 for youth/students.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is produced by Catawba Valley Health System. The 76th season at HCT is sponsored by A Cleaner World, Protection Products, Inc., Shurtape Technologies and LifeRootz. The Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of Arts Culture Catawba and receives sustaining support funding from the North Carolina Arts Council, a Division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, a state agency.

PHOTO: Justin Thomas plays Willy Wonka in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at the Hickory Community Theatre, playing November 30 through December 14.