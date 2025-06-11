Boger City, NC – Boger City United Methodist Church, located 2320 East Main Street, Lincolnton ( across from Village Inn Pizza) will host their Vacation Bible School from June 16th through June 20th from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. for Rising Kindergarten through 6th Grade. Their theme is Scuba Diving Into Friendship With God. Each night, Scuba VBS children will have an opportunity Dive-In aboard the SSCS – the Sticky Scripture Cyber Submarine.

From Monday through Thursday night, BCUMC VBS children will rotate through different inside and outside areas including Sing & Play Splash, Deep Bible Adventures, Tidal Treats, Sticky Scripture, Imagination Station, and Fin-tastic Finale. Each day, VBS children will build onto what they learned about God being their friend.

Family Fun Night is scheduled for Friday, June 20th with hotdog and hamburger cookout to begin at 6:00 P.M. for BCUMC VBS children, their parents/guardians, and VBS volunteers. To register, please call 704-735-7513 or www.bogercitymethodist.org.