Hickory – Lenoir-Rhyne University is set to expand its food pantry services significantly, thanks to a generous endowment from alumna and Board of Trustees member Kate Esch ’70. The newly named “Kate’s Cupboard” will relocate to the Cromer Center and offer a wide range of resources to support student well-being.

Beginning in the fall 2025 semester, Kate’s Cupboard will provide 24/7 access to all Lenoir-Rhyne students. The enhanced and expanded pantry will incorporate a refrigerated section, allowing the pantry to stock fresh, perishable items such as milk, fruits and vegetables alongside non-perishable food items. Kate’s Cupboard will also supply essential personal hygiene products.

“We are incredibly grateful to Kate Esch for her vision and generosity,” said Harry Titus, Ed.D., dean of students and assistant vice president for student life. “This expansion will have a profound impact on our students, ensuring they have access to the resources they need to thrive academically and personally.”

The food pantry, which opened in 2013, currently has locations in Cornerstone House as part of the Counseling and Wellness Center and on the second level of Cromer Center. These locations are available to students only during office hours. The move to Cromer Center places Kate’s Cupboard in a central location with around-the-clock access. The larger space also allows for an expanded and diverse inventory. A card-swipe system using LR identification cards will provide security and anonymity for users – be they students, faculty or staff – while collecting general usage information to help the pantry better serve user needs going forward.

Future plans for the pantry include the development of simple, affordable recipes and cooking demonstrations, which will further empower students with valuable life skills. The expansion comes at a time when research indicates a significant need for such services. A recent study by the Government Accountability Office revealed that an estimated 23% of college students nationwide experience food insecurity.

Kate Esch and her husband, Bob, have been long-time supporters of Lenoir-Rhyne University. Their commitment to the university and the well-being of its students is evident in this transformative gift.

“One who is hungry or worried about food cannot live up to their full potential,” said Esch. “I learned of the need to expand access of the food pantry through conversations with Rev. Todd Cutter, campus pastor and director of spiritual life and counseling. Our conversations led to meetings with others concerned, and I felt this was the right time to make a gift that could make the expansion of the food pantry happen.”

Work will begin to convert the seminar room in Cromer this summer. It is scheduled to be completed before classes begin on Aug. 25. Kate’s Cupboard represents a significant step forward in Lenoir-Rhyne’s ongoing commitment to student success and well-being.