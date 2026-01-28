Hickory – After a winter storm may have slowed the opening curtain, it didn’t dampen the excitement.

Hickory Community Theatre’s production of Be More Chill roars back this week after Winter Storm Fern forced the cancellation of two of its three opening-weekend performances. The good news? Hundreds of patrons who did make it to the opening performance left buzzing—and they’re spreading the word.

Audience members called the show “exciting and fun,” “amazing and awesome,” and “an incredible experience.” Others praised the production as a whole, saying “the show and cast were fantastic” and “the set was amazing.” One patron summed it up best: “So glad I traveled to come and see it.”

With infectious energy, a powerhouse cast, and a visually striking design, Be More Chill is connecting with audiences in a big way—blending humor, heart, and high-octane musical storytelling into a theatrical experience that’s as entertaining as it is unforgettable.

Now fully back on track, Hickory Community Theatre invites audiences to catch this boldly imaginative musical during its remaining performances, running January 30 through February 7, 2026.

Evening performances take place Fridays and Saturdays—January 30 and 31, and February 6 and 7—at 7:30pm, with an additional evening performance on Thursday, February 5 at 7:30pm. A Sunday matinee will be presented on February 1 at 2:30pm.

If opening night reactions are any indication, seats won’t stay empty for long. Whether you missed the first weekend, or loved it enough to come back, Be More Chill promises a thrilling night of theatre that audiences are already calling unforgettable.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for students and youth ages 18 and under. Be More Chill is rated 13+ for moderate adult language and situations. Tickets are available online at hickorytheatre.org or by calling 828-328-2283.

Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of Arts Culture Catawba and receives sustaining support from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Season 77 support is provided by the City of Hickory, A Cleaner World, Shurtape Technologies, Acuña & Acuña Dentistry, and BelleAge.

PHOTO: Davis Hickson (left) as Jeremy Heere and Lark Bodnar as The Squip in Be More Chill. The popular musical returns to the stage this weekend, Jan 30 through Feb 1, at the Hickory Community Theatre. Photo by Katherine Stone.