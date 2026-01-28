Charlotte, NC — The American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage as requests from hospitals exceed the available supply of blood, leading to about a 35% drawdown of blood products in the past month. Individuals are urged to give now so patients don’t face delays in lifesaving care. The shortage is especially serious for platelets and types O, A negative and B negative blood.

There’s no time to wait — book an appointment to give blood or platelets now by using the Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

All who come to give Jan. 26-Feb. 28, 2026, will receive a $20 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. See RedCrossBlood.org/Heart for details.

Alexander County

Taylorsville

2/3/2026: 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Taylorsville YMCA, 260 Black Oak Ridge Road

Catawba County

Newton

1/30/2026: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Newton Public Library, 115 West C St

Gaston County

Mt Holly

2/2/2026: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 133 S Main St

Iredell County

Statesville

1/29/2026: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., STATESVILLE FITNESS AND ACTIVITY, 1875 Simonton Rd

2/1/2026: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Friendship Methodist Church, 907 Friendship Rd

Lincoln County

Crouse

1/27/2026: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Anthony Grove Baptist, 100 Anthony Grove Road

Denver

1/30/2026: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Fresh Chef Denver, 179 Cross Center Road

Vale

1/31/2026: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Plateau Community Church, 3315 Scronce Road