Belichick May Be Moving Soon

As the New England Patriots continue to lose games, rumors are circulating through NFL circles that the team may cut ties with head coach Bill Belichick. The rumors going around include the Patriots possibly trading their coach to an interested franchise for players since Belichick has let it known he wants to keep coaching. A trade would have to take place since the Pats will still have Belichick under contract. It looks like they just do want him coaching their team anymore.

Things have not gone well for Belichick and New England ever since Tom Brady left the Pats. With Brady leading the Tampa Bay Bucs to a Super Bowl title and New England now being considered as one of the worst teams in the NFL, Belichick’s reputation has taken a major hit.

One cannot blame owner Robert Kraft for thinking forward instead of living in the past. There have been reports that he would also like to land a draft pick in return for Belichick. Recent precedent is out there. The New Orleans Saints recently traded their former head coach Sean Payton and got a first-round pick and second-round pick from the Denver Broncos for the rights of Payton.

Belichick, who is now 27-33 with zero playoff wins since Brady’s departure in 2020, would likely draw interest from a few teams. Even though his Patriots team has won just two games this season, two games with players Belichick chose as he is also the team’s de facto general manager.

In closing, let me remind you that Belichick was closing in on becoming the NFL’s winningest coach. He is 18 wins behind Don Shula on the all-time list. Belichick may get there. But I don’t think it will happen with the Patriots.

Maybe Brady will get more credit for the New England Patriots’ recently concluded dynasty.