Hickory – Celebrate a wonderful season of holiday events in Hickory! Festivities kick off on Friday, Nov. 17, at 5:45pm, with the City of Hickory’s Lowes Foods Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting and continue throughout December.

The parade will follow the following route:

Parade starts at the intersection of Fourth Street NW and First Avenue NW

Continues on First Avenue NW towards City Hall, Turns right on North Center Street, Turns right on Main Avenue NW, Continues through Union Square and exits on Main Avenue NW (Santa will be dropped off at Union Square before exiting downtown)

A special Holidaypalooza event will be presented on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Union Square in downtown Hickory.

The merry event will offer visits with Santa Claus and The Studio Snow Queens from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Santa will then host a holiday story time with help from his friends at Hickory Public Library at 1 p.m.

Throughout the Holidaypalooza event downtown, kids will be able to write letters to Santa at the HDDA table and participate in fun, holiday activities provided by Hickory Public Library staff under The Sails on the Square.