New To Theaters, Streaming And Disc

NOW IN THEATERS:

Bugonia (***) Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos’s reimagining of the 2003 Korean film, Save the Green Planet, has been updated for the modern era and proves to be a mostly potent affair. Jesse Plemmons and Emma Stone reteam with the director as the former, a mentally damaged man who only believes what he sees/hears in You Tube conspiracy videos, kidnaps the latter, having been convinced she’s an alien life force. The film has many twists and turns and plenty to say about the world in which we live where echo chambers reign supreme and resonate strongly with those who aren’t willing to question their beliefs or who haven’t acquired critical thinking skills. The film is a little sluggish in the opening stretch but gains steam as it goes along. A beacon of cinematic light in the current sea of sameness.

NEW TO STREAMING:

Paddy Chayefsky: Collector of Words (** ½) The only screenwriter to win the Oscar three times (Marty, The Hospital, Network) is the focus of this documentary that, unfortunately, proves to be mostly a mix of clips from the famed writer’s work and occasional praise from the litany of celebrities who appear as talking heads on camera. The film offers little to no info on the writer’s personal life and the motivations and inspirations that lead him to create his greatest and lasting works. A giant in screenwriting such as this deserves a more thorough and comprehensive documentary. Unfortunately, this isn’t it. (HBO Max)

NEW TO DISC:

Scream/Shout Factory:

John Woo’s landmark action film, Hard Boiled (1992), makes its way to the 4K UHD format for the first time in a new box set that also contain a decent amount of bonus materials.

Also being issued by the label is a steelbook edition of the John Carpenter film, Vampires (1998).

Universal:

The Best Picture Oscar winner, Coda (2021), finally gets a physical media release in both 4K and Blu Ray editions. No extras.

Paramount:

The classic comedy that spawned three sequels and one of the worst films of this calendar year, The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad (1988), gets a standalone 4K release, having previously been available only as part of a box set.

Studio Distribution Services:

One of the better documentary films I’ve seen this year, Cheech and Chong’s Last Movie (2025), makes it way to 4K and Blu Ray formats as well. The film is basically a road trip where the duo recaps their career as they drive along, occasionally being joined by pivotal figures in their career.

Arrow:

Outland (1981) Peter Hyams’ sci fi entry starring Sean Connery as a federal marshal fighting corruption and drug trafficking on a space station, comes to the 4K format for the first time as well. Lots of nice bonus materials on this one as well.

Criterion:

John Hughes classic coming of age film, The Breakfast Club (1985), makes its way to the 4K format this week as well. No new extras but archival bonus materials have been retained.

Questions/comments? filmfan1970@hotmail.com