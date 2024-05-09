Hickory – Are you ready to play ball? Bring the whole family to the Big League Fun exhibit at the Catawba Science Center opening May 18th and running through September 8th. Explore the science of baseball with training simulations, sports trivia, and hands-on activities for all your little league players and baseball fans. Big League Fun combines the excitement of sports with educational highlights and encourages kids to be active while learning about the science and math behind the game through interactive experiences.

Members are allowed a sneak peek of the exhibit on May 17th from 4:30 – 6:00 pm. Not a member? Join today at www.CatawabaScience.org/Membership. Get ready for fun collaborations with local baseball teams such as the Hickory Crawdads and the Charlotte Knights. Participate in upcoming baseball programs such as Mascot Day and Father’s Day in June, Wear a Team Wednesdays each month, Keep your ‘Eye’ on the ball eyeball dissection in August, and more!

The Catawba Science Center is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm and Sundays from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. For more information visit www.CatawbaScience.org.

The Catawba Science Center is located on the SALT Block, 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory, NC 28601 t: (828) 322-8169.