Hickory – Jared Wachsmuth, a local actor, returns to the Hickory Community Theatre for the upcoming production of IN THE HEIGHTS, the Broadway musical with concept, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda (creator of the worldwide smash-hit, HAMILTON) and a book by Quiara Alegría Hudes. Wachsmuth will play the main character, Usnavi de la Vega, who acts as the narrator throughout the show.

The story is set over the course of three days, involving characters in the largely Dominican American neighborhood of Washington Heights in Upper Manhattan, New York City. As the sun rises on the hottest day of the summer, Usnavi, the owner of a small bodega in Washington Heights, chases away a small-time vandal, Graffiti Pete, before introducing the audience to the corner he lives on and some of its many residents.

Wachsmuth, who resides in Claremont, made his HCT debut in 2018 as Tidence Ledbetter in BEAUTIFUL STAR, and received a Kay Award for Outstanding Male Newcomer for his performance. He was recognized with another award three years later, as Outstanding Featured Male, for his role as The Minstrel/Ensemble in SOMETHING ROTTEN. His other HCT roles include Che in EVITA, J. Finch Fetchly in PUFFS and Mischa in RIDE THE CYCLONE. His work at other theatres includes Cornelius Hackl in HELLO DOLLY at The Green Room, Dentist in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS with Lincoln Theatre Guild AND Billy Cane in BRIGHT STAR at The H.U.B. An accomplished dancer, Wachsmuth has been featured in many local dance companies’ performances.

When asked about why he chose to audition for IN THE HEIGHTS, he replied, “I have never had a dream role before until I learned about this show years ago. Ever since then, I had been manifesting for someone to do this show, and to get a shot at a role that holds a special place in my heart. My favorite thing about Hickory Community Theatre is their ambition to do shows that aren’t being done locally, that actors want to do. IN THE HEIGHTS is a chance for people whose story rarely gets told to have the chance to be presented.”

Performances of IN THE HEIGHTS will be June 7-29, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:30pm and Thursday, May 16 at 7:30pm in the Jeffers Theatre. Tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets may be purchased online at hickorytheatre.org or by phone at 828-328-2283.

IN THE HEIGHTS is rated PG-13, with mild profanity and adult situations.

The Hickory Community Theatre’s 75th anniversary season is sponsored by A Cleaner World, Green Park Dentistry, Paramount Automotive and Sunbelt Xpress. The Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. The Theatre also receives organizational support funding from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

PHOTO: Jared Wachsmuth will play the role of Usnavi for IN THE HEIGHTS. Photo by Jordan Spears.