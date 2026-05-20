Lincolnton, NC – Everyone is welcome! On Thursday, June 4th through Saturday, June 6th, Boger City United Methodist Church, located at 2320 East Main Street, Lincolnton, will host their Vacation Bible School for rising 4K- 6th Grade from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Family night will be June 6th. Their VBS theme is Galaxy Launching Kids on a Mission of God’s Love. Through a cosmic- themed adventure, children learn of God’s love and opportunities to share that love in their daily lives. Remember to register today at bogercitymethodist.org.