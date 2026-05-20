New To Theaters, Streaming And Disc

Now in Theaters:

Obsession – Curry Barker directs this horror entry about a young man who goes to supernatural lengths in order to get a girl to return his affections and with disastrous results.

New to Streaming:

Marty, Life is Short (***) The great Lawrence Kasdan (see Body Heat below) directs this moving and informative documentary portrait of his friend, the legendary comedic talent, Martin Short. The film includes many testimonials from friends and colleagues, most notably the late Catherine O’Hara.

New to Disc:

Disney:

Avatar: Fire and Ash (2025) The third chapter in the ever popular and seemingly never-ending sci-fi series, comes to 4K and Blu Ray, along with a documentary and featurettes.

Criterion:

Lawrence Kasdan’s wonderful reimagining of the classic film noir, Double Indemnity, Body Heat (1981), makes its long overdue 4K debut this week with a few new bonus materials and some archival features.

Fresh Kill (1994) A lesbian couple attempt to solve their daughter’s disappearance in this cult item making its Blu Ray debut from the label.

Universal:

Two recent releases arrive on Blu Ray this week from the label. They are the drama, Reminders of Him, and the highly entertaining documentary, The AI Doc (2026), which explores the negatives and positives of Artificial Intelligence.

The label is also issuing on Blu Ray a Bring it On-7 Movie Collection (2000-2022) which includes the original film and all of its direct to video sequels.

Sony:

Peter Bogdanovich’s comedy about the early days of the movie business, Nickelodeon (1976), makes its Blu Ray entrance with two cuts of the film and archival extras.

The Front (1976), starring Woody Allen as a man paid to ‘front’ for blacklisted writers in the 1950s and directed by Martin Ritt (Norma Rae), comes to the 4K format with audio commentary.

Robert Zemeckis’ The Walk (2015), starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, also makes its 4K debut this week.

The label is also issuing a new 4K edition of The Da Vinci Code (2006) in steelbook packaging.

Warner Brothers:

Lana and Lily Wachowski’s Speed Racer (2008), starring Emile Hirsch, makes the 4K leap this week with a combination of new and archival bonus materials and also sporting a new Dolby Atmos soundtrack.

The Bride (2026) The recent reimagining of The Bride of Frankenstein comes to both 4K and Blu Ray formats this week.

The HBO Max animated series, Looney Tunes Cartoons: The Complete Series (2020-2023), gets its first ever physical media release in a new Blu Ray set.

Kino:

Oliver Stone’s effective adaptation of the play, Talk Radio (1988), makes its return to Blu Ray, having been out of print for a while. A new interview with the director is included along with a new commentary.

Swashbuckler (1976) the action-adventure film starring Robert Shaw and James Earl Jones gets a Blu Ray release with a new commentary.

Night World (1932), starring Lew Ayres as a night club owner tangling with bootleggers, also makes its Blu Ray debut from the label with a new commentary.

Additionally arriving on Blu Ray from the label is the 1938 drama, The Wages of Sin.

Questions/comments? filmfan1970@hotmail.com.