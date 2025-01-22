Buckeyes Win It All

We just finished witnessing the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff format. We also witnessed the Ohio State Buckeyes dominate every team the playoff threw at them. Notre Dame was the last opponent to fall as the Buckeyes posted another double-digit victory to capture the 2024 national title.

Here are some of my thoughts on the championship.

After OSU was soundly defeated at home by Michigan in its regular season finale, the narrative coming out of Columbus was that a majority of fans believed the season was ruined no matter how the playoff went. I am quite sure head coach Ryan Day has been forgiven for losing to Michigan the last four times the two schools met.

The new playoff system gave Ohio State a chance to salvage their season. The Buckeyes just needed to get in, which they did, and get things right, which they absolutely did.

Notre Dame opened the national championship game by recording an 18-play, 9:45 touchdown drive complete with nine rushes by quarterback Riley Leonard.

The Buckeyes, behind a near-flawless performance from QB Will Howard (17 of 21 for 231 yards and two TDs, 16 rushes for 57 yards), scored touchdowns on each of their first four drives. And then, a field goal on the fifth. They led 31-7 well into the third quarter before the Irish tallied some late scores

It was not a secret that Ohio State paid its players more money than any other school. They bragged about all season, letting everyone know their roster cost them in excess of $20 million. So one coule say the school bought their championship.

Notre Dame appears to be back. The last time the Irish reached a national championship game came in 2012.

Both teams utilized senior quarterbacks who transferred to their school for their final year. While Howard, who transferred from Kansas State was the star quarterback of the evening, Notre Dame’s own one-year QB, Riley Leonard, had himself a night as well. Known more for his running ability than his passing skills, the Duke transfer went 22 of 31 for 255 yards, two TDs and zero picks.

Historically, this is the first time the Big Ten can claim back-to-back national championships since Michigan State’s in 1965-66. Michigan won its 2023 crown decisively, taking down SEC champion Alabama and then a 14-0 Washington team. And 2024 Ohio State took down four consecutive top-10 foes, including two from the once mighty SEC.