Newton, NC – The Corner Table invites you to nominate individuals who demonstrate leadership, philanthropy, and a strong commitment to making a difference in their community for their Societies: The Baker’s Dozen, The JR Baker’s Dozen, and the Dudez Dozen. These societies help raise both funds and awareness for their feeding programs, and they are excited to recognize individuals who embody the values listed above.

The individuals you nominate do not have to be current supporters of their mission to feed hungry individuals in our community through three main feeding programs: Backpack Program, Community Kitchen, and Frozen Meals. Instead, they are looking for individuals who have shown exceptional dedication to leadership and philanthropy, whether through volunteer work, community involvement, or other impactful efforts. These are people who inspire others and work tirelessly to better the world around them. Do you know someone looking to grow their passion, or get more involved in their community? The Corner Table’s Societies are the perfect opportunity!

Fundraising Societies:

The Baker’s Dozen – Designed for women over the age of 18. The JR Baker’s Dozen – Designed for young women in grades 8-11th grade. The Dudez Dozen – Designed for young men in grades 8-11th grade.

How to Nominate:

1.Submit a nomination at https://www.thecornertable.org/nomination-form.

2.Email [email protected] or call 828-464-0355 if you need assistance.

Honorees will have the opportunity to network with like-minded individuals through socials, events, and volunteer opportunities!

To meet the Honorees from 2024, please visit The Corner Table’s website at www.thecornertable.org and click on Fundraising & Networking Societies.

The deadline for nominations is March 1, 2025. The Corner Table will review all submissions and touch base with each nominee outlining the society. Chosen Honorees will launch their campaign with an official kick-off in March!

For questions or more information about these societies, please contact The Corner Table’s office at 828-464-0355 and ask to speak to Summer Jenkins, Executive Director.

ABOUT THE CORNER TABLE

The Corner Table provides meals with compassion, respect, and dignity to those in our community affected by hunger. The Corner Table provides meals to the less fortunate through means of a community kitchen, bag lunches, frozen meals, and weekend food bags for students.