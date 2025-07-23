Hickory – The descendants of John and Mary Rippetoe Bush will convene at 1PM in Cajah’s Mountain on August 10, 2025. The 96th family reunion begins with a potluck Sunday lunch at the Orchard Drive site known locally as the Old Bush School House.

John Bush is identified as the first of the Caldwell County Bush Clan. Born in Bute (now Warren) County, John lived in Orange and Anson Counties before settling by 1800 in a section of Burke County that later became Caldwell County. There he married Mary Rippetoe in 1801. The Rippetoe family moved from Virginia to Burke County after the birth of daughter Mary in 1779. John’s occupation in the 1840 Census was listed as farmer. He and Mary had 11 children. By 1850, John suffered from rheumatism. He died in 1854.

An annual event held each year on the second Sunday of August, the Bush Family invites any relative, no matter how close or distant, to join them at the Bush Reunion on August 10. More information is available by contacting bobbywbush@charter.net.