Newton, NC – The Newton Forum Committee is sponsoring a Candidates Forum for the upcoming city election on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. The forum will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 11, 2025 in the Downstairs Community Meeting Room at the Catawba County Library in downtown Newton. Early voting begins on Thursday, October 16, 2025 at the same site.

The forum will be educational, informative and non-partisan. It is not designed to promote any particular candidates or agendas. All city of Newton voters and other interested persons are invited to attend.

The forum will begin with three-minute opening statements for each candidate. Next, audience members will be invited to directly question the candidates. Each question is limited to one minute. Candidates’ answers are limited to two minutes. The forum will conclude with two-minute closing statements from each candidate.

The forum will feature the candidates for the three at-large seats on the Newton City Council. Candidates include Scott Gilleland, Kassandra Gray, incumbent Roy Johnson, Marcus Miller, Bill Powell, incumbent Ed Sain, Patrick Sterchi, incumbent John Stiver and Recil Wright.

Lacolia Mungro will be broadcasting the forum on The Newton Forum Committee Facebook page.

This is the fourth time this forum has been held for the Newton City Elections. The first one was held in 2019. For more information on The Newton Candidates Forum, contact Greg Cranford at 828-464-8294, 803-308-2916 (cell phone) or gregcranford@aol.com.