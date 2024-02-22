Statesville, NC – Downtown Statesville Development Corporation is accepting applications from artists who wish apply to be considered for participation in the Spring Craft Art Crawl set for Saturday, March 23, 2024 from 2-6 pm in Downtown Statesville.

Spring Craft Art Crawl will be focused more on CRAFTS while Fall Art Crawl will focus on FINE ART.

The artist deadline for application submission is Friday, March 1, 2024.

All artists, even if they are a past participant, must submit three images of their work, along with the application, and specify the medium used. All work must be original fine art created by the applicant. The Artist Fee for this event is $20.00 and artists are responsible for all items required to display artwork in their assigned location.

There are three ways to apply:

1. Fill out an APPLICATION online at https://www.downtownstatesville.com/art-crawl-call-for-artists and make payment using link to the right of page.

2. Download fillable pdf APPLICATION and email to [email protected] and make payment at https://www.downtownstatesville.com/art-crawl-call-for-artists.

3. Download and print APPLICATION at https://www.downtownstatesville.com/art-crawl-call-for-artists and mail to Downtown Statesville Development Corporation, PO Box 205, Statesville, NC 28687 along with application fee.

For more information about this event, contact the Downtown Statesville Development Corporation at 704-878-3436 or email: [email protected]g.