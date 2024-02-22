Hickory – The City of Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department will host the 37th Annual Children’s Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 23, at Henry Fork River Park.

This year, the event has four separate Easter egg hunts for different age groups:

0-2 years old – 10 a.m.

3-4 years old – 10:30 a.m.

5-6 years old – 11 a.m.

7-12 years old – 8:15 p.m.

All participants are encouraged to bring their own baskets to collect the eggs and a flashlight if participating in the night hunt. No registration is necessary.

In addition to the Easter egg hunts, attendees can take photos with the Easter bunny, build Easter-themed crafts, and participate in more Easter-themed activities.

Sponsors for this free community event include Hickory Elks Lodge 1654.

Henry Fork River Park is located at 5655 Sweet Bay Lane in Hickory.