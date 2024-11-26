Hickory – Full Circle Arts (FCA) invites regional artists to enter the competition, Creating in 3-Dimensions. A new event, the “Creating in 3-Dimenstions competition presents challenges to artists to create free-standing and wall-hanging art not tied to a flat surface”, said Ellen Schwarzbek, FCA president.

Three-dimensional art works will be accepted for the competition at Full Circle Arts on Friday, January 10, 11am – 5pm, or Saturday, January 11, 10am-2pm. Entries must be hand delivered to the gallery at 42-B Third St. NW, (next door to McGuire’s Pub) in downtown Hickory. All submitted work must be three-dimensional, free-standing or mounted for wall hanging, and not more than 36” wide. All media are acceptable.

For more information, go to Full Circle Arts’ website: www.fullcirclearts.org/events.

The submitted works will be judged by Kathi Yarnall, an award-winning artist and sculptor with a background in graphic design and art instruction in both North Carolina and Pennsylvania. As a member of the Chester County (Pennsylvania) Art Association, she won numerous awards for her sculptures. Residing in North Carolina since 2013, Ms. Yarnell has been an active member of the Catawba Valley art community and continues to serve in a number of arts organizations.

She will consider quality of image and effectiveness of presentation in selecting the winning entries from the submitted three-dimensional works.

A reception honoring the competition winners will take place January 23, 2025, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Full Circle Arts gallery. There will be $325 in cash prizes for first, second and third places as well as certificates for honorable mention and people’s choice awards. The accepted works will be on display in the gallery January 23 – March 1, 2025.

Full Circle Arts (FCA) is an artists’ cooperative located in downtown Hickory at 42-B Third Street NW. More information about Full Circle Arts, classes, membership, or other upcoming events is available at [email protected] or 828-322-7545. You may also write to Full Circle Arts, PO Box 3905, Hickory NC 28603. Please visit the website www.fullcirclearts.org for more information.

Photo: Kathi Yarnall, Creating in 3-Dimensions competition judge.