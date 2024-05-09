Lenoir, NC – The Caldwell Arts Council announces a call for sculptors to participate in its 38th Annual Sculpture Celebration scheduled from 9am-4pm on Saturday, September 7, 2024 at the Broyhill Walking Park in Lenoir, North Carolina.

Sculptors are invited to enter up to 3 works in the competition that will be judged by sculptor and UNC-Asheville Professor Brent Skidmore and offers $11,000 in cash awards. Sales of entries and custom commissions are allowed with 100% of proceeds going to the sculptors. In addition, large-scale outdoor works can be entered for a second exhibition and sales opportunity at the Western NC Sculpture Center.

Registration includes FREE help in unloading, installation, and removal of work; admission to the Friday Night Welcome Dinner; and a continental breakfast on Saturday. Local lodging options are available, as well as free camping at the Western NC Sculpture Center.

Held rain or shine, this annual family-friendly event attracts sculptors and buyers from all over the eastern United States, with attendance as high as 4,000 people. It is funded in part by generous sponsors, the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Early registration discounts are available and special rates are provided for students. For complete details, visit www.caldwellarts.com. Also, contact the Caldwell Arts Council at 828-754-2486 or [email protected].