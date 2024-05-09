Hickory – On the mark, get set, and go register your kids (4-16 years old) for the “Running for the Prize Olympics” VBS to be held at Hickory Church of Christ. The amazing event will be held for one day only on Sat., June 8, 2024 from 10am to 4pm.

Like no other, this VBS will consist of fun Bible lessons, skits, crafts, light international foods, and, of course, Olympic games. Kids will learn about the apostle Paul’s commitment to running the spiritual race so as to win the prize (1 Corinthians 9:24-27). From this, they will come to understand better how they can be winners with Christ. Register online for VBS at tinyurl.com/HCOCVBS24, email [email protected], or call 828-464-4983. Please register today.

Hickory Church of Christ is progressing through 2024 while praying that the Gospel of Christ will be unleashed through them. They are striving to follow Jesus together this and every year. Engaging Bible discussions take place Sundays at 9:30am, for kids and adults. Pre-K through 5th Grade students learn the Bible through drama, movies, and art. The Sunday adult worship and Kingdom Kids worship is at 10:30am each week. Parents’ Night Out is held quarterly, giving children a fun evening to learn about and grow in Christ, while parents have an evening to themselves.

Hickory Church of Christ is located at 1218 Fairgrove Church Rd, Hickory, NC. Visit hickorychurch.org or facebook.com/HCOC111, for information about other gatherings of the church. Call 828-464-4983, to schedule a free Bible study.