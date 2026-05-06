Morganton, NC – Third Thursday Art Crawls has Returned to Morganton! Come in, local artists—we might be looking for YOU!

We’re gearing up for an upcoming Third Thursday Art Crawls in Downtown Morganton, and we want to showcase the incredible creative talent in our community!

Here’s how it works:

Downtown businesses will host artists inside their spaces, and we’ll thoughtfully match you with a business that fits your unique vibe and style.

As a participating artist, you can:

Display your artwork

Do live demos

Sell your work directly to the community

Interested? Please fill out the Google Doc (link below), and we’ll get in touch with you when you’re the right fit for a location!

This is your chance to connect, create, and shine in a fun, high-energy downtown atmosphere!

Upcoming dates: May 21, June 18, August 20, September 17.

Let’s make Downtown Morganton come alive with art! Visit https://shorturl.at/OwjBo for application.