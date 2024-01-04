Hickory – Grief can be a lonely experience. Anyone in the community who has had a recent loss or whose grief is still fresh is encouraged to grab an afternoon cup of coffee or hot tea and join Carolina Caring for Nurturing Souls, an informal time of sharing and connecting with others who have also experienced a recent loss of someone close to them.

The group will meet on Tuesday, January 9 from 3:30p to 4:30p at Waterbean Coffee, located at 1995 Startown Rd. in Hickory. The group will continue to meet on the second Tuesday of every month. No registration is required but if you’d like more information, please visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, email [email protected] or call 828.466.0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit healthcare provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care, and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte Region. For more information about Carolina Caring, please call 828.466.0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.