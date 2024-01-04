Hickory – The year 2024 begins with an active schedule for Hickory Branch National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). During the month of January, in addition to ongoing voter registration and community advocacy, the Branch will host/sponsor the following activities and events:

• January 14, 3:00 pm – Monthly Branch meeting at Hartzell Memorial United Methodist Church, 465 S. Center Street, Hickory, NC 28602

• January 15, 10:45 am – Annual MLK Day observance following Lenoir Rhyne University’s prayer breakfast with the traditional march from the University to the Ridgeview Recreation Center, 115 7th Ave Pl SW, Hickory, NC 28602 for a community forum. The Hickory High football team will be recognized.

NAACP events are open to the public. For additional information contact 828-322-6663 or [email protected].

Founded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the NAACP is the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation. Our mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.