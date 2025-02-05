Newton, NC – Carolina Caring seeks compassionate volunteers who want to support patients and families in hospice care programs. The organization will offer free volunteer training on Saturday, February 22nd, 9:00 am-2:00 pm at the nonprofit’s Catawba Valley Hospice House, located at 3975 Robinson Road in Newton, NC. Lunch will be provided for participants on the day of the training.

There are a variety of ways to serve with Carolina Caring, including friendly visits to patients, making phone calls to patients, supporting patient caregivers during respite breaks, or greeting visitors at the front desk of the Catawba Valley Hospice House. Volunteers are needed throughout Carolina Caring’s 12-county service area.

Please register for the volunteer training session by Friday, February 14th. All volunteer opportunities offer flexible schedules. To register for the February volunteer training session, or for more information, contact the Volunteer Services Department at 828.466.0466 or email [email protected].