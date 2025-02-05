Hickory – The Spring Fling, the Crawdads’ annual season kick-off event, will take place on Saturday, March 15th. The event, presented by Lonnie Shook CPA, will be from 11am to 1pm.

Fans will have the opportunity to take batting practice on the field during the event. Each participant will get five swings to try to hit a homerun for the chance to win a pair of season tickets. Limited bats will be available for use, it’s recommended kids bring their own if they would like to participate.

Kids can stop by the arts and crafts table which will have a friendship bracelet station and coloring pages. The bounce house and speed pitch will be open free of charge.

Fans of all ages can participate in bingo games at the Performance Food Group Café. Three rounds will be held (11:30, 12:00, and 12:30) with prizes given out to winners.

Season ticket memberships can be picked up at the Mike Johnson Toyota Ticket Office throughout the afternoon. sweetFrog Claw Club memberships will also be ready for pickup.

Free popcorn will be served out the first base concession stand, which will be operating with a limited food and drink menu.

Fans can stop by the ticket office to purchase single game tickets and to trade in undated vouchers for specific dates.

Lonnie Shook CPA PLLC staff will be on hand at the Spring Fling to answer any tax questions. They are committed to providing high quality professional service to every client. Their goal is your satisfaction and your success. Each member of their staff is a degreed professional and has multiple years of accounting and tax experience.