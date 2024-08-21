Mountain View, NC – Carolina Caring is delighted to announce the grand opening of its second Hospice Resale Shop location on Wednesday, August 28, at 10 a.m. This new shop will be located at 2920 S. Highway 127 in Mountain View, just a few miles from the nonprofit serious illness provider’s Catawba Valley Hospice House.

Carolina Caring invites the community to participate in supporting this new venture. There are several ways to get involved:

Donate: The new shop is accepting gently used clothing and household items. Proceeds from the sales of donated items will directly support Carolina Caring’s mission of providing compassionate care. Drop off items at the new location or call 828.267.9894 for more information.

Volunteer: Carolina Caring is seeking enthusiastic volunteers to help get the new location up and running. Visit www.carolinacaring.org/volunteer-opportunities or call 828.267.9894 to find out how you can contribute your time and skills.

Follow on social media: Stay updated on the shop’s latest sales, events, and unique items by following The Hospice Resale Shop on Facebook and Instagram.

Shop at The Hospice Resale Shop and you’ll discover:

Unique pieces. Discover one-of-a-kind items that you won’t find elsewhere. It’s always worth the search for that special treasure.

Abundant inventory. The shop often offers a wider selection of items than traditional stores, giving you plenty of choices.

Environmental benefits. By choosing gently used and vintage items, you contribute to reducing waste and conserving resources, such as water and energy.

Avoid shipping hassles: Enjoy the convenience of in-person shopping without the concerns of shipping delays or damage.

Support your community: Every purchase supports Carolina Caring’s mission, including programs like Cardinal Kids and Pet Peace of Mind, which assist patients and their families.

Patrons can continue shopping at the original Viewmont store at 51 14th Avenue NE in Hickory, and enjoy the expanded experience with just a short drive between locations. Your purchases help change lives, one patient at a time, by ensuring hospice care is available to uninsured and under-insured patients.

Everyone deserves compassionate care at the end of life, and your support helps make that care possible. By shopping at The Hospice Resale Shop, you become part of a community effort that truly makes a difference.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit healthcare provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte Region. For more information, please call 828.466.0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org