Raleigh, NC – As the leaves begin to turn, the N.C. Department of Transportation is excited to announce its Fall Litter Sweep from Sept. 14-28.

This biannual event invites residents to roll up their sleeves and help clear roadside litter, keeping North Carolina’s roadsides beautiful.

The Fall Litter Sweep is a testament to the power of community spirit. Each season, volunteers from all corners of the state come together to clean up our roads, making a tangible difference in the environment and in the lives of their neighbors.

NCDOT maintenance crews will also be out in force, dedicating one week to picking up litter and collecting the trash bags filled by volunteers. Those eager to participate can request gloves, safety vests, and bags from their local NCDOT county maintenance offices. See locations online here at https://shorturl.at/K8i5O.

For more information, visit the Liter Sweep webpage at https://shorturl.at/zsiCn and join us in making this fall a season of positive change.